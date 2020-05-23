Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 683,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,016,000. Trip.com Group comprises 0.7% of Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.12% of Trip.com Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.80 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.69.

Shares of TCOM traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,548,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,575,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

