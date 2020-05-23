Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd Sells 58,955 Shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Ltd (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,955 shares during the quarter. Zai Lab makes up 0.3% of Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.24% of Zai Lab worth $7,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,367,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,046,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Zai Lab by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,114,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,349,000 after buying an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Zai Lab by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,066,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,389,000 after buying an additional 1,003,751 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,065,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 259,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZLAB. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

ZLAB stock traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.50. The company had a trading volume of 471,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,489. Zai Lab Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $76.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.91.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Ltd will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in the People's Republic of China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, lung, and breast cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat ABSSSI, CABP, and UTI; FPA144, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/III clinical trial to treat gastric and gastroesophageal cancer; ETX2514, a novel ß-lactamase inhibitor that is in Phase II cUTI trial for the treatment of acinetobacter baumannii; and ZL-2301, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat HCC.

