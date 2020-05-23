Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd Takes $5.89 Million Position in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 251,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,000. Bilibili accounts for about 0.3% of Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Bilibili as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BILI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Bilibili by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 21,473 shares during the last quarter. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $169,705,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth $27,298,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,031,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,833,000 after buying an additional 209,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bilibili by 1,359.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 413,170 shares during the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.04. 5,380,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,793,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Bilibili Inc – has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $36.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $327.02 million for the quarter. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. Analysts predict that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nomura increased their price target on Bilibili from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bilibili has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

Bilibili Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.