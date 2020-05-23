Grid+ Market Capitalization Achieves $1.75 Million (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. One Grid+ token can currently be bought for $0.0446 or 0.00000483 BTC on major exchanges. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $2,470.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grid+ alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00043232 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.01 or 0.03742495 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00055212 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003484 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031203 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010877 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a token. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86.

Buying and Selling Grid+

Grid+ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grid+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grid+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.