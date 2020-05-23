Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 733 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 54,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 232,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,624,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $746,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $574.39.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $577.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $599.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $512.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.59.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David B. Sewell sold 5,752 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total transaction of $3,285,139.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,595 shares of company stock valued at $4,231,947 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.