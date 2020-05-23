HEX (HEX) Trading 22.2% Lower Over Last Week

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. HEX has a market cap of $631.91 million and $2.62 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HEX has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HEX token can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00056398 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00369862 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Switch (ESH) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009746 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011548 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000522 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012420 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX (HEX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 155,904,279,285 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,397,963,440 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEX’s official website is hex.win.

HEX Token Trading

