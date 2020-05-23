Hush Market Cap Reaches $608,395.62 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. During the last week, Hush has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $608,395.62 and $46,127.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.0670 or 0.00000727 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00515039 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00096400 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00068033 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001292 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 9,082,093 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org. The official website for Hush is myhush.org.

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.