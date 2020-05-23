HyperCash Trading Up 35.5% This Week (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $62.38 million and $58.89 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for $1.40 or 0.00015164 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, Binance, HitBTC and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.51 or 0.02109967 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00093584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00180798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00043409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,623,327 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, EXX, Allcoin, Kucoin, Bithumb, Huobi, HitBTC, Binance, TOPBTC, OKEx, Coinnest, Bit-Z, Gate.io and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

