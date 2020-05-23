HyperExchange Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13,873.00 (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. HyperExchange has a market cap of $936,250.30 and approximately $13,873.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperExchange has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One HyperExchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.74 or 0.02099599 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00092740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00179524 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00043156 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000164 BTC.

HyperExchange Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash.

HyperExchange Coin Trading

HyperExchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

