HyperQuant Price Tops $0.0002 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HyperQuant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDAX and Kryptono. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $18,133.18 and approximately $65,205.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.37 or 0.02110925 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00093502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00180578 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00043126 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000164 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.