IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,110 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit comprises approximately 1.5% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of IHS Markit worth $31,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,505,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,319,000 after buying an additional 128,396 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,568,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,017,000 after buying an additional 309,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,285,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,705,000 after buying an additional 239,314 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,907,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,459,000 after buying an additional 1,054,352 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of IHS Markit by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,676,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,726,000 after buying an additional 981,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.30 per share, for a total transaction of $173,908.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,177.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $6,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,680 shares in the company, valued at $11,292,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 641,027 shares of company stock worth $42,890,845. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INFO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,058. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.76.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.