iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Stratford Consulting LLC

Stratford Consulting LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,892 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.3% of Stratford Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stratford Consulting LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $11,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,431,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,909 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 14,478,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,070,000 after purchasing an additional 686,903 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,991,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,721,000 after purchasing an additional 410,786 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,652,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,034,000 after purchasing an additional 34,134 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,443 shares during the period.

SCZ stock remained flat at $$50.52 during trading on Friday. 2,123,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,624. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.42. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $62.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

