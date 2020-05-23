iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 127.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55,701 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.89. 24,004,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,387,535. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.91. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

