Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Position Lessened by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates accounts for 1.5% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $32,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 342.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 34.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 168.9% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 60,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 118.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.5% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY stock traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $186.92. The company had a trading volume of 312,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,842. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $195.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $164.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.14.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Steven W. Tomson sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.17, for a total transaction of $647,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

