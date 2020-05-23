Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE Cuts Stake in VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE reduced its holdings in shares of VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,750,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 95,495 shares during the period. VOXX International comprises 2.0% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE owned approximately 15.65% of VOXX International worth $10,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 64,079 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 239,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 32,841 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of VOXX International by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 45.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VOXX International alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Beat Kahli purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 726,071 shares of company stock worth $3,638,825 over the last ninety days. 17.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of VOXX International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VOXX International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:VOXX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. 65,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,183. VOXX International Corp has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The company has a market cap of $112.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.71.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.