Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE Sells 27,523 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,523 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 10.5% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $57,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,012,211,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% in the 4th quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447,040 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861,939 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,266,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $402,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,646 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,382.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,226,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,080,694. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

