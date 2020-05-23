LBRY Credits (LBC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $617,765.00

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $15.26 million and approximately $617,765.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0415 or 0.00000451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.34 or 0.02110048 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00093617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00180835 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00043216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000164 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 669,807,580 coins and its circulating supply is 367,573,266 coins. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

