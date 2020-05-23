Loopring [NEO] Tops 1-Day Volume of $71,855.00 (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $969,941.04 and $71,855.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded up 28.2% against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] token can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges including CoinMex, IDAX, Switcheo Network and DragonEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.18 or 0.02107826 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00093310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00180126 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00042940 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, DragonEX, CoinMex, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

