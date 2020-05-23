Maincoin (MNC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $19,441.00

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Maincoin has traded up 78.2% against the U.S. dollar. Maincoin has a market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $19,441.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maincoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00043278 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.68 or 0.03726356 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00055287 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031116 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,369,171 tokens. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Sistemkoin, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.