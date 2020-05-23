Manna Market Cap Reaches $261,668.09 (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Manna has traded up 122.6% against the US dollar. Manna has a total market cap of $261,668.09 and $8.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manna coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003928 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,823.97 or 1.06694284 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna (MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,715,910 coins and its circulating supply is 661,236,018 coins. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com.

Manna Coin Trading

Manna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

