Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Stake Boosted by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.06% of Masco worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Masco by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 418,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 674,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,354,000 after acquiring an additional 298,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $479,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,377.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Masco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.16.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.82. 2,926,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613,367. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.75. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.83. Masco Corp has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

