Maso Capital Partners Ltd Takes $1.42 Million Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. JD.Com comprises approximately 0.4% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of JD.Com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,339,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 128,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of JD.Com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 165,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JD.Com by 178.3% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,589 shares in the last quarter. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on JD.Com from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. China Renaissance Securities raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on JD.Com from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered JD.Com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.93.

Shares of JD traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,444,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,519,270. JD.Com Inc has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 89.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average is $39.27.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

