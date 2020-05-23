Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about Mastercard (NYSE:MA) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mastercard earned a daily sentiment score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the credit services provider an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Mastercard’s score:

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.91. 2,895,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,697. The stock has a market cap of $295.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.46.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

