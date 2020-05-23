MedicCoin (MEDIC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $18,057.29 and approximately $4.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MedicCoin has traded up 21.3% against the dollar. One MedicCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004606 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000280 BTC.

About MedicCoin

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official website for MedicCoin is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

