Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,015 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Mellanox Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Mellanox Technologies worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,150 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,937 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MLNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. SP Angel raised Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

MLNX remained flat at $$124.89 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.44. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $96.18 and a 12-month high of $124.95.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.87. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

