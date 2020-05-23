Melon Price Hits $4.12 (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Melon token can now be bought for approximately $4.12 or 0.00044655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Melon has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar. Melon has a market cap of $5.15 million and approximately $45,408.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00043278 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.68 or 0.03726356 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00055287 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031116 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010871 BTC.

About Melon

Melon is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Melon’s official website is melonport.com.

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

