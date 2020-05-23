Metal Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.46 Million (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Metal has a total market capitalization of $20.31 million and $3.46 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One Metal token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00003369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00043347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.44 or 0.03708096 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00055123 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031138 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010884 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com.

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

