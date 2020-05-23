MetaMorph (METM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $33,547.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, BitMart, BiteBTC and LATOKEN. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $74,538.47 and approximately $33,547.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00043369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $341.61 or 0.03710088 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00055114 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031113 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010881 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 151,292,468 tokens. The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox, IDEX, LATOKEN and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

