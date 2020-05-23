MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 2.00

Media stories about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. MGM Resorts International earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

MGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,467,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,302,486. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

In related news, insider Atif Rafiq bought 9,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $150,614.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,095.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Spierkel bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

