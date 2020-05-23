Monolith (TKN) Reaches One Day Volume of $33,990.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last week, Monolith has traded 28.7% higher against the US dollar. One Monolith token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002031 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, Bancor Network and Livecoin. Monolith has a market capitalization of $6.11 million and $33,990.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00043347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.44 or 0.03708096 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00055123 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031138 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010884 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, IDEX, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

