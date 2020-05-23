Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 870 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,749 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $22,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,414,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $8,305,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $520.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Netflix from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.95.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $6.93 on Friday, reaching $429.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,399,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,155,619. The stock has a market cap of $191.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $458.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.