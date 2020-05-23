Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,497 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $11,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,588,711,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,998,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,474,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $342,978,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 334.5% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,875,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $430,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,558 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $262.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.79.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $239.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,783,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. Becton Dickinson and Co has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.35.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

