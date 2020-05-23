Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $22,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 24,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Independent Research lowered shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.05.

CVX traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.28. 8,560,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,544,008. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.43. The firm has a market cap of $171.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.