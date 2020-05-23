Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $23,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

NYSE KO traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,007,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,496,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $194.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.56. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

