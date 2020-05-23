Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,165 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,325 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Five9 worth $11,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 377,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on FIVN. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Five9 from $85.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.41.

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $104.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,848,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,618. Five9 Inc has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $107.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -615.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.61.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total transaction of $458,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,216.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 34,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total value of $2,487,183.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,805,822.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,146,493. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

