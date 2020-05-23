MVL (MVL) Price Down 2.9% Over Last Week

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last week, MVL has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. MVL has a market cap of $2.95 million and $73,202.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including UEX, IDCM, CoinBene and Cashierest.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00043369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.61 or 0.03710088 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00055114 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002214 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031113 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010881 BTC.

MVL Token Profile

MVL is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog.

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, UEX, IDEX, Cryptology, CoinBene and Cashierest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.