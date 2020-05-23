Nectar Hits Market Cap of $4.42 Million (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Nectar has a market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $160.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nectar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000586 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $18.94, $33.94 and $10.39. During the last seven days, Nectar has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00028289 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 590.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001930 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00028833 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,261.13 or 1.01049318 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00082573 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar (NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a.

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

