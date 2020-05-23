Netko (NETKO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $90,219.73

Netko (CURRENCY:NETKO) traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Netko has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Netko has a market capitalization of $90,219.73 and $1.00 worth of Netko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netko coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.51 or 0.02109967 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00093584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00180798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00043409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000813 BTC.

About Netko

Netko is a coin. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2017. Netko’s total supply is 10,195,440 coins. Netko’s official Twitter account is @NetkoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Netko is netko.tech.

Buying and Selling Netko

Netko can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netko directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netko should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netko using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

