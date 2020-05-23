Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG lessened its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,487,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,319,122 shares during the period. Newmont Goldcorp makes up approximately 3.2% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 1.31% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $474,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.05. 4,491,024 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,996,463. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average is $47.06. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $69.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.42%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total value of $166,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 67,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total value of $4,441,264.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 342,823 shares in the company, valued at $22,396,626.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,383 shares of company stock worth $6,492,212. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays downgraded Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James set a $73.00 price objective on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

