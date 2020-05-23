NOIA Network (NOIA) 1-Day Volume Tops $168,310.00

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One NOIA Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. NOIA Network has a market capitalization of $4.64 million and $168,310.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00043012 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.18 or 0.03706970 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00055346 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031088 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010894 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,459,912 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia.

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

