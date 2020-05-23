Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 1,386 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.70.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total value of $1,244,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $14,076,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $3,529,105. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $367.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $240.00 and a 1-year high of $395.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.18.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

