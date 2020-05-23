ODUWA (OWC) Price Hits $0.11

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001210 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $262,143.07 and $57,272.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028518 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 618% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002020 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028903 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,283.21 or 1.00655819 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00082609 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000585 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.