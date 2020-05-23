Opacity (OPQ) Market Capitalization Hits $967,356.72

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Opacity has a total market cap of $967,356.72 and $101,167.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Opacity has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar. One Opacity token can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.79 or 0.02100632 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00092714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00179643 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00043146 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity’s genesis date was November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,310,495 tokens. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

