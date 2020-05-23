Origin Protocol (OGN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8.31 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Origin Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.33 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origin Protocol has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One Origin Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.16 or 0.03618415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055102 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003164 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010903 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a token. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,881,843 tokens. The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

