PayPie (PPP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $73,391.00

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One PayPie token can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. PayPie has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $73,391.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.53 or 0.02112615 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00093575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00180419 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00043182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000164 BTC.

PayPie Token Profile

PayPie launched on August 2nd, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. The official website for PayPie is www.paypie.com. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PayPie

PayPie can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPie using one of the exchanges listed above.

