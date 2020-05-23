Phantasma (SOUL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.97 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $539,845.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma token can currently be purchased for $0.0348 or 0.00000379 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, Bitbns and Kucoin. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00028325 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 581.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001882 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028556 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,212.48 or 1.00324271 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00082481 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000584 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Kucoin, Bitbns, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

