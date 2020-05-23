Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.39), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 23.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. Pinduoduo’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded up $8.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.70. 24,950,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,191,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a PE ratio of -81.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.16. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $18.46 and a one year high of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. CLSA increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $46.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.91.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.