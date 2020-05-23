PIXEL (PXL) Hits Market Capitalization of $390,447.07

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last week, PIXEL has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $390,447.07 and approximately $114,481.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL token can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinone and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,208.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $235.94 or 0.02562324 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00614955 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012613 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000339 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,743 tokens. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en.

PIXEL Token Trading

PIXEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

