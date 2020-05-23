PlayChip Trading Down 10.2% This Week (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One PlayChip token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. Over the last week, PlayChip has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. PlayChip has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and approximately $12.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.16 or 0.03618415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055102 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003164 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010903 BTC.

About PlayChip

PlayChip is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip's total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com. PlayChip's official message board is medium.com/playchip.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

