PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.

Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,130 shares during the quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 513.5% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.65. 3,520,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,224,571. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.23. PPL Corp has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on PPL from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

